Iran rejects US proposals on uranium and Strait of Hormuz
Region
- 04 May, 2026
- 09:15
The Iranian proposals presented to the US side through mediators do not cover a 15-year suspension of the uranium enrichment program, according to the Fars agency.
Tehran's response package also does not include a clause regarding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz for commercial vessels until a final agreement is reached with Washington.
As noted, the Iranian side prepared a 14-point proposal consisting of 9 points in response to the American initiative.
The Fars agency emphasized that Tehran did not accept the conditions covering the long-term freezing of uranium enrichment and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz until the negotiation process is completed.
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