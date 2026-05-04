Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Iran rejects US proposals on uranium and Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 09:15
    Iran rejects US proposals on uranium and Strait of Hormuz

    The Iranian proposals presented to the US side through mediators do not cover a 15-year suspension of the uranium enrichment program, according to the Fars agency.

    Tehran's response package also does not include a clause regarding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz for commercial vessels until a final agreement is reached with Washington.

    As noted, the Iranian side prepared a 14-point proposal consisting of 9 points in response to the American initiative.

    The Fars agency emphasized that Tehran did not accept the conditions covering the long-term freezing of uranium enrichment and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz until the negotiation process is completed.

    Escalation in Middle East US-Iran talks Strait of Hormuz
    İran ABŞ-nin uran və Hörmüz boğazı ilə bağlı təkliflərini qəbul etməyib
    Fars: Иран не согласился на 15-летнюю паузу в обогащении урана

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