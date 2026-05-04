Iran rejects US proposals on uranium and Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian proposals presented to the US side through mediators do not cover a 15-year suspension of the uranium enrichment program, according to the Fars agency.

Tehran's response package also does not include a clause regarding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz for commercial vessels until a final agreement is reached with Washington.

As noted, the Iranian side prepared a 14-point proposal consisting of 9 points in response to the American initiative.

The Fars agency emphasized that Tehran did not accept the conditions covering the long-term freezing of uranium enrichment and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz until the negotiation process is completed.