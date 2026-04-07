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    Azerbaijan promotes tourism at Indonesia Travel Expo 2026

    Tourism
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 10:16
    Azerbaijan promotes tourism at Indonesia Travel Expo 2026

    The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) under the State Tourism Agency presented the country's tourism potential for the first time at the Indonesia Travel Expo 2026 (ITE), which began on Monday in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, Report informs, citing the agency.

    During business meetings held within the framework of the exhibition, Azerbaijan was promoted as an attractive travel destination in the Indonesian market, and participants were informed about new tourism products and services.

    During the event, meetings were held aimed at establishing contacts with local travel agencies, expanding cooperation, and exploring new business opportunities.

    The participation also served as an important platform in terms of promoting Azerbaijan as an Umrah Plus destination in the Indonesian market. Within this framework, the country's rich Islamic heritage, historic mosques, culture, halal food options, natural beauty, and modern tourism infrastructure were highlighted.

    The exhibition will continue in the city of Surabaya on April 9.

    In addition, the promotional activities carried out in the Southeast Asian region also cover the Malaysian market. In this direction, ATB organized a webinar presenting our country as an "Umrah Plus" destination for nearly 20 leading travel agencies specializing in Umrah pilgrimages in Malaysia.

    Azerbaijan promotes tourism at Indonesia Travel Expo 2026
    Azerbaijan promotes tourism at Indonesia Travel Expo 2026
    Azerbaijan promotes tourism at Indonesia Travel Expo 2026

    Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) State Tourism Agency Travel Expo 2026 Ttourism potential Indonesia
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın turizm potensialı ilk dəfə İndoneziyada təqdim olunur
    Photo
    Туристический потенциал Азербайджана впервые представлен в Индонезии

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