Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    FIFA, AFFA presidents visit Hovsan Complex on opening day of U-15 World Cup

    Football
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 13:24
    FIFA, AFFA presidents visit Hovsan Complex on opening day of U-15 World Cup

    On the opening day of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, Samir Sharifov, Chairman of the tournament's Organizing Committee, Rovshan Najaf, President of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), and other AFFA officials visited the Hovsan Competition Complex.

    According to Report, the officials familiarized themselves with the facilities at the complex and watched the tournament's opening matches during the visit.

    A total of 92 matches are scheduled to be played at the Hovsan Competition Complex on the first day of competition.

    The FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 runs from October 22 to 30, with the first matches kicking off on October 24. The inaugural tournament brings together young football talents from 189 FIFA member associations in Baku.

    The opening day's activities will continue this evening at Baku Crystal Hall, where the tournament's official opening ceremony will be held, followed by a match between the Azerbaijan national team and East Timor.

    The visit by high-level guests reflects close cooperation between FIFA, AFFA and local organizing bodies. The FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 aims to contribute to the development of young footballers, promote international exchange of experience and support the global growth of football.

    FIFA, AFFA presidents visit Hovsan Complex on opening day of U-15 World Cup
    FIFA, AFFA presidents visit Hovsan Complex on opening day of U-15 World Cup
    FIFA, AFFA presidents visit Hovsan Complex on opening day of U-15 World Cup
    FIFA, AFFA presidents visit Hovsan Complex on opening day of U-15 World Cup
    FIFA, AFFA presidents visit Hovsan Complex on opening day of U-15 World Cup
    FIFA, AFFA presidents visit Hovsan Complex on opening day of U-15 World Cup
    FIFA, AFFA presidents visit Hovsan Complex on opening day of U-15 World Cup
    FIFA, AFFA presidents visit Hovsan Complex on opening day of U-15 World Cup

    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Gianni Infantino Rovshan Najaf Samir Sharifov FIFA Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA)
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    U-15 dünya çempionatının ilk oyun günündə rəsmilərin Hövsan Yarış Kompleksinə səfəri baş tutub
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    Инфантино посетил Говсанский спорткомплекс в первый игровой день ЧМ U-15
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