Azerbaijan posts nearly 6% increase in European tourist arrivals

Azerbaijan welcomed 190,095 tourists from European countries in January–October, marking a 5.9% increase compared to the same period last year, Report has learned.

During this period, 95,060 visitors came from Eastern Europe, representing a 3.2% decline from last year's figure. Ukraine topped the list with 31,282 tourists, up 2.7% year-on-year.

Another 95,035 tourists arrived from Western Europe, an 8.8% increase compared to the previous year. The highest number came from the United Kingdom, totaling 22,838 visitors, though this reflects an 8.9% decrease versus last year.

Tourism officials note that despite fluctuations among individual countries, overall European arrivals continue to show steady growth.