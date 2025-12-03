Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Azerbaijan posts nearly 6% increase in European tourist arrivals

    Tourism
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 17:54
    Azerbaijan posts nearly 6% increase in European tourist arrivals

    Azerbaijan welcomed 190,095 tourists from European countries in January–October, marking a 5.9% increase compared to the same period last year, Report has learned.

    During this period, 95,060 visitors came from Eastern Europe, representing a 3.2% decline from last year's figure. Ukraine topped the list with 31,282 tourists, up 2.7% year-on-year.

    Another 95,035 tourists arrived from Western Europe, an 8.8% increase compared to the previous year. The highest number came from the United Kingdom, totaling 22,838 visitors, though this reflects an 8.9% decrease versus last year.

    Tourism officials note that despite fluctuations among individual countries, overall European arrivals continue to show steady growth.

    Azerbaijan tourist arrivals European countries United Kingdom Ukraine
    Azərbaycana Avropadan turist axını 6 % artıb
    Турпоток из Европы в Азербайджан увеличился на 6%

    Latest News

    18:43
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, China's Universal Energy mull 100 MW Gobustan solar project

    Energy
    18:29

    Mine explosion injures shepherd in Azerbaijan's Aghdara

    Incident
    18:23

    Trump-Netanyahu meeting could take place at Mar-A-Lago, says source

    Other countries
    18:11

    Ukrainian ambassador, NATO official mull regional security

    Foreign policy
    17:58
    Photo

    Azerbaijan explores mutual investment opportunities with Bahrain and Kuwait

    Finance
    17:56
    Photo

    Saudi Arabia presents peer review report on Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts

    Finance
    17:54

    Azerbaijan posts nearly 6% increase in European tourist arrivals

    Tourism
    17:45
    Photo

    Türkiye hosts joint training with Azerbaijani, US and Pakistani military

    Military
    17:33

    Governor: Zangazur corridor opens key economic opportunities for border regions

    Region
    All News Feed