Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Azerbaijan drafts first state tourism program for 2026–2030

    Tourism
    • 15 January, 2026
    • 16:16
    Azerbaijan drafts first state tourism program for 2026–2030

    Azerbaijan has drafted its first-ever State Program for Tourism Development, aimed at ensuring sustainable growth of the sector and increasing the number of tourists to 5–6 million in the medium term.

    The State Tourism Agency told Report that the program will cover the period from 2026 to 2030 and is currently at the approval stage. The agency noted that while tourism development had previously been guided by strategic road maps, such a large-scale and phased state program is being developed for the first time.

    To achieve its targets, the program sets out specific implementation mechanisms and a detailed action plan. Priority areas include liberalization of airspace use, stimulation of international air connectivity, and the application of visa-free regimes to boost inbound tourism. Improving transport accessibility to key regional tourist centers is also highlighted as an important focus.

    The program envisages active promotion of Azerbaijan as a destination for gastronomic, health, winter, and eco-tourism. Plans include the creation of new beaches, increased investment in tourism and recreation zones, and support for micro and small businesses. Measures are also planned to improve the classification and registration system for tourism facilities, strengthen safety and quality standards, and expand advertising and SMM campaigns in target markets.

    In addition, the state program includes the development of tourism education programs, related infrastructure, the creation of a Tourism Information System, and support for research projects in the tourism sector.

    Azerbaijan State Program for Tourism Development sustainable growth State Tourism Agency regional tourist centers
    Azərbaycanda turizmin inkişafına dair ilk Dövlət Proqramı hazırlanıb - EKSKLÜZİV
    В Азербайджане впервые подготовлена Госпрограмма по развитию туризма - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

    Latest News

    16:56

    Ukraine creates task force to address damage to energy facilities

    Other countries
    16:55

    New strategic plan of Azerbaijan's Accounts Chamber for 2026-2030 approved

    Finance
    16:40

    Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Barcelona due to bomb threat

    Other countries
    16:26

    Azerbaijan boosts carnation imports in January–October 2025

    Business
    16:22

    Second cold wave expected in Azerbaijan

    Ecology
    16:16

    Azerbaijan drafts first state tourism program for 2026–2030

    Tourism
    16:02

    Deputy minister: Azerbaijani gas supplies to Türkiye exceeded 123 bcm

    Energy
    15:57

    China's President Xi expected to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026

    Region
    15:48

    Russia awaits US response to Putin's proposal

    Other countries
    All News Feed