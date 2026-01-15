Azerbaijan drafts first state tourism program for 2026–2030

Azerbaijan has drafted its first-ever State Program for Tourism Development, aimed at ensuring sustainable growth of the sector and increasing the number of tourists to 5–6 million in the medium term.

The State Tourism Agency told Report that the program will cover the period from 2026 to 2030 and is currently at the approval stage. The agency noted that while tourism development had previously been guided by strategic road maps, such a large-scale and phased state program is being developed for the first time.

To achieve its targets, the program sets out specific implementation mechanisms and a detailed action plan. Priority areas include liberalization of airspace use, stimulation of international air connectivity, and the application of visa-free regimes to boost inbound tourism. Improving transport accessibility to key regional tourist centers is also highlighted as an important focus.

The program envisages active promotion of Azerbaijan as a destination for gastronomic, health, winter, and eco-tourism. Plans include the creation of new beaches, increased investment in tourism and recreation zones, and support for micro and small businesses. Measures are also planned to improve the classification and registration system for tourism facilities, strengthen safety and quality standards, and expand advertising and SMM campaigns in target markets.

In addition, the state program includes the development of tourism education programs, related infrastructure, the creation of a Tourism Information System, and support for research projects in the tourism sector.