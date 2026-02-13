LeBron James nabs another NBA milestone with triple-double in Lakers win

Superstar LeBron James nabbed another NBA record on Thursday, becoming at 41 the oldest player to record a triple-double as he propelled the Lakers to a 124-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, Report informs via AFP.

James, a four-time champion and the NBA's all-time leading scorer now in his unprecedented 23rd season, scored a game-high 28 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out 12 assists, pulling down his final rebound with just over two minutes remaining.

He overtook Karl Malone -- who was 40 years, 127 days old when he recorded a triple-double for the Lakers in a win over San Antonio on November 28, 2003.

James's feat comes three days before his 22nd All-Star Game appearance.

Lakers coach JJ Redick said it was James's level of commitment after more than two decades in the league that continues to impress him the most.

"I don't take for granted how good he is," Redick said. "I recognize that on a daily basis.

"The more remarkable thing is how much he cares in his 23rd year with all his accomplishments. He's going to get another 'oldest player to do X, Y, or Z.'

With the Lakers again without NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic, James set an early tone with 14 first-quarter points and the Lakers bounced back from two straight defeats.

"The win, that's the most important thing," said James, who received a standing ovation when he was subbed out for son Bronny James, seconds after nabbing his 10th rebound.