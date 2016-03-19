F1 2016 Australia Race from first Grand Prix

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Lewis Hamilton got the edge once again over his Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg in practice for the first Grand Prix of the 2016 Formula 1 season in Australia.

Report informs citing the foreign media, Hamilton, beginning his attempt to win a third consecutive world championship and fourth overall, set the fastest time in Friday’s second practice session in Melbourne, while Rosberg spun off and crashed in the wet conditions in Melbourne.

Hamilton was able to complete just seven laps in the rain, but, as he did in the first session of the day, set the fastest time, 0.467 seconds quicker than Force India’s Nico Hulkenberg.

Full qualifying results for the first round of the 2016 Formula 1 World Championship (F1), the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park, Melbourne.



1. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes-Mercedes 1m 23.837s

2. Nico Rosberg GER Mercedes-Mercedes 1m 24.197s

3. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari-Ferrari 1m 24.675s

4. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari-Ferrari 1m 25.033s

5. Max Verstappen NED Toro Rosso-Ferrari 1m 25.434s

6. Felipe Massa BRZ Williams-Mercedes 1m 25.458s

7. Carlos Sainz Jr ESP Toro Rosso-Ferrari 1m 25.582s

8. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1m 25.589s



9. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 25.753s

10. Nico Hulkenberg GER Force India-Mercedes 1m 25.865s

11. Valtteri Bottas FIN Williams-Mercedes 1m 25.961s

12. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 26.125s

13. Jenson Button GBR McLaren-Honda 1m 26.304s

14. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault-Renault 1m 27.601s

15. Kevin Magnussen DEN Renault-Renault 1m 27.742s



16. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber-Ferrari 1m 27.435s

17. Felipe Nasr BRZ Sauber-Ferrari 1m 27.958s

18. Daniil Kvyat RUS Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1m 28.006s

19. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 28.322s

20. Esteban Gutierrez MEX Haas-Ferrari 1m 29.606s

21. Rio Haryanto INA MRT-Mercedes 1m 29.627s

22. Pascal Wehrlein GER MRT-Mercedes 1m 29.642s