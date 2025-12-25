Group of individuals awarded for their contributions to development of sports in Azerbaijan

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding a group of individuals for their significant contributions to the development of sports in Azerbaijan.

According to the Order, Yagub Abdullayev, Jahangir Agharahimov, Elmira Aslanova, Jahangir Bayramov, Joshgun Aliyev, Fikrat Huseynov, Azer Maharramov, Eduard Mammadov, Vafa Musayeva and Nuraddin Rajabov received the "Progress" (Progress) Medal.

Zohrab Gozalbeyli, Alakbar Imamaliyev, Ilaha Gadimova and Movlud Miraliyev were granted the honorary title "Honored Physical Culture and Sports Worker" for their exceptional contributions to advancing sports in Azerbaijan and demonstrating high professionalism.

Additionally, Garib Aliyev and Tarlan Hasanova were awarded individual pension of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for their long-term, effective work in the development of sports in the country.