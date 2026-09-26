Duncan Norman wishes British drivers success at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

While attending the 10th Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Duncan Norman said he would be pleased to see one of his compatriots win the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

According to Report, the diplomat toured the renovated paddock of the Baku City Circuit and visited the media center. He was briefed on working conditions for the press and shown the accreditation center, work areas for journalists and photographers, as well as the press conference room. Around 300 representatives of local and international media outlets are working at the media center during the Grand Prix.

Speaking to Azerbaijani journalists, Norman noted that one of the distinctive features of the Baku round is the opportunity for fans not only to follow the race but also to explore the city and its attractions.

"There are five British drivers competing in Formula 1 this season, two of whom are world champions. I wish each of them success and would be very pleased if one of the British drivers wins in Baku," the ambassador said.

The United Kingdom holds a special place in the history of the championship: the first Formula 1 race in 1950 was held at the Silverstone Circuit. The country remains one of the sport"s major centers today.

It should be noted that one of the British drivers, George Russell of Mercedes, will start the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from pole position.