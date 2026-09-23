Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Baku City Circuit to be serious test for Mercedes, Toto Wolff says

    Sports
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 11:28
    Baku City Circuit to be serious test for Mercedes, Toto Wolff says

    The Baku City Circuit will be a serious test for Mercedes, as its combination of long straights, hard braking, and slow corners can quickly reveal the car's weaknesses, Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff said when commenting on the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the intense Formula 1 calendar, Report informs.

    According to him, the team's recent results inspire optimism, but do not guarantee a successful performance in Baku.

    "Recent results are encouraging, but guarantee nothing. In Baku, the car's weaknesses show up very quickly. We need to focus on our work, execute all fundamental tasks well, and score as many points as possible," Wolff said.

    The head of Mercedes called the Baku circuit one of the most unusual on the championship calendar, placing high demands on both the car and the drivers.

    "This series of races begins with the stage in Baku. It is one of the most unusual tracks on the calendar, demanding on both the car and drivers. Here you need high speed on the straights, confidence in braking zones, and a car capable of efficiently navigating slow corners in the Old City," he noted.

    The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start on September 24 and last for three days.

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