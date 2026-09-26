Azerbaijan Grand Prix opening ceremony held at Baku City Circuit

The opening ceremony of the 10th Azerbaijan Grand Prix of the Formula 1 World Championship has been held at the Baku City Circuit, Report informs.

The Azerbaijani national anthem was performed before the start of the main race.

The anthem was performed by Azerbaijani People's Artist and world-renowned tenor Yusif Eyvazov.

Following the emotional final notes of the performance, attention turned back to the star drivers. The stage and the competition now belong to them.

The design of the Formula 1 race trophy features a flame motif, symbolizing Azerbaijan's identity as the "Land of Fire."

The sides of the trophy also feature patterns inspired by Azerbaijan's carpet-weaving traditions. Thus, the dynamics of Formula 1 have been combined with Azerbaijan's rich national heritage in the trophy's design.

The main Formula 1 race will start at 15:00 (GMT+4).