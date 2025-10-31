Ukrainian minister: Over 2,000 children in Ukraine injured since start of war - EXCLUSIVE

More than 2,000 children in Ukraine have been injured as a result of Russia"s full-scale aggression, Ukraine's Minister of Health Viktor Liashko told Report.

He noted that the injuries were sustained from missile and drone strikes, bombings, shelling, and explosions, as well a during evacuations and other war-related incidents.

"Tragically, around 94% of these children suffered mine-blast and gunshot wounds, most with multiple or complex injuries that require long-term treatment, rehabilitation, and psychological support. Among them are dozens of cases of limb amputations, most often affecting children aged 7 to 14," the minister said.

Liashko noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, approximately 445 Ukrainian children have been sent to Azerbaijan for rehabilitation and recovery.

"These are children affected by the war and those who required psychological support and restorative care. We express our deep gratitude to the people and Government of Azerbaijan for their compassion, solidarity, and unwavering support in helping Ukrainian children recover, heal, and regain hope for the future," the minister said.