Social Services Agency: Three сhildren in Azerbaijan adopted by foreign nationals in 2025

    • 19 January, 2026
    • 11:50
    In 2025, three children in Azerbaijan were placed for adoption with foreign citizens and stateless persons, Vugar Behbudov, Chairman of the Board of the Social Services Agency, said at a press conference dedicated to the agency"s performance results for 2025.

    According to Report, he stated that during the indicated period year, 149 children were adopted in the country, including 71 girls and 78 boys. "Out of the total number of adopted children, three were adopted by foreign citizens and stateless persons. From 2019 to the present, a total of four children have been adopted by foreigners and stateless persons. The adoptive parents were citizens of Germany, Serbia, and Russia," he noted.

    He also reported that from 2019 to the present day, 818 children have been adopted in Azerbaijan, including 412 boys and 406 girls. "Since the introduction of the foster family care model-from November 2023 to the present-agreements have been signed to place 75 children in foster families. In 2025 alone, 40 children were placed in foster families, including 20 girls and 20 boys."

    Keçən il Azərbaycanda 3 uşaq əcnəbi və vətəndaşlığı olmayan şəxslərə övladlığa verilib
    Агентство соцуслуг: В 2025 году трое детей в Азербайджане усыновлены иностранцами

