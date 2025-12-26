Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Nearly 7,000 apartments provided to martyr families, war-disabled in post-war period in Azerbaijan

    Social security
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 11:02
    In the post-war period, Azerbaijan has provided 6,900 apartments to families of martyrs and individuals disabled as a result of war, as well as 567 cars to war-disabled persons, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

    With these allocations, the provision of cars to those on the waiting list has been completed.

    Postmüharibə dövründə şəhid ailələri və əlillərə 7 minə yaxın mənzil verilib

