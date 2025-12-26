Nearly 7,000 apartments provided to martyr families, war-disabled in post-war period in Azerbaijan
In the post-war period, Azerbaijan has provided 6,900 apartments to families of martyrs and individuals disabled as a result of war, as well as 567 cars to war-disabled persons, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.
With these allocations, the provision of cars to those on the waiting list has been completed.
