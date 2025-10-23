Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Citizens repatriated from Syria accommodated in social institution

    Social security
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 17:25
    Citizens repatriated from Syria accommodated in social institution

    Six Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria have been accommodated in a social institution under the Agency for Social Services.

    According to Report, their condition is currently being assessed, and they are receiving initial medical, social, and psychological assistance.

    At the next stage, specialists from the agency and psychologists will evaluate the citizens" socio-psychological condition to determine further measures for support and adaptation.

    Syria repatriation Azerbaijan
    Photo
    Suriyadan Azərbaycana gətirilən 6 nəfər sosial xidmət müəssisəsinə yerləşdirilib
    Photo
    Репатриированные из Сирии граждане размещены в соцучреждении

    Latest News

    17:38

    Ecuador appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:29

    Azerbaijan resumes watermelon exports to Poland

    AIC
    17:25
    Photo

    Citizens repatriated from Syria accommodated in social institution

    Social security
    17:17
    Photo

    Kamala Mammadova: Armenian civil society representatives may visit Baku by year-end

    Foreign policy
    17:14

    Hungary not to join Coalition of the Willing for Ukraine

    Other countries
    16:58

    Minimum wage in Azerbaijan may remain at AZN400 in 2026

    Finance
    16:46

    Victim: Armenians killed my fellow inmate while playing Russian roulette

    Incident
    16:42
    Video

    Zakharova: Moscow monitoring situation in Gyumri following arrest of city's mayor

    Region
    16:30

    Mirzoyan, Barrot mull Washington Accords

    Region
    All News Feed