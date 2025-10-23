Citizens repatriated from Syria accommodated in social institution
Social security
- 23 October, 2025
- 17:25
Six Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria have been accommodated in a social institution under the Agency for Social Services.
According to Report, their condition is currently being assessed, and they are receiving initial medical, social, and psychological assistance.
At the next stage, specialists from the agency and psychologists will evaluate the citizens" socio-psychological condition to determine further measures for support and adaptation.
Latest News
17:38
Ecuador appoints new ambassador to AzerbaijanForeign policy
17:29
Azerbaijan resumes watermelon exports to PolandAIC
17:25
Photo
Citizens repatriated from Syria accommodated in social institutionSocial security
17:17
Photo
Kamala Mammadova: Armenian civil society representatives may visit Baku by year-endForeign policy
17:14
Hungary not to join Coalition of the Willing for UkraineOther countries
16:58
Minimum wage in Azerbaijan may remain at AZN400 in 2026Finance
16:46
Victim: Armenians killed my fellow inmate while playing Russian rouletteIncident
16:42
Video
Zakharova: Moscow monitoring situation in Gyumri following arrest of city's mayorRegion
16:30