Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Azerbaijan allocates 9M manats for restoration of Momine Khatun Mausoleum

    Cultural policy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 13:04
    Azerbaijan allocates 9M manats for restoration of Momine Khatun Mausoleum

    Azerbaijan has allocated funds for the restoration and conservation of the Momine Khatun Mausoleum located in Nakhchivan city.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order in this regard.

    Under the order, 9.566 million manats (just over $5.6 million) have been allocated from the President's Reserve Fund to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for the continuation of restoration and conservation works at the mausoleum.

    By a presidential order in 2025, an initial 1 million manats (approximately $588,000) had been allocated for restoration and conservation works at the monument.

    Momine Khatun Mausoleum
    Möminə xatun türbəsinin bərpasının davamına 9 milyon manatdan çox vəsait ayrılıb
    Ильхам Алиев выделил более 9 млн манатов на реставрацию мавзолея Момине-хатун

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