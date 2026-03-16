Srbuhi Galyan: Draft of Armenia's new constitution ready for discussion
Region
- 16 March, 2026
- 13:20
The draft text of Armenia's new constitution has been completed, Justice Minister Srbuhi Galyan said during the first meeting of the Public Council under the Ministry of Justice, Report informs via Armenian media.
She said the document will be discussed at a meeting of the board of the ruling Civil Contract party, as well as within the party's parliamentary faction, Justice Minister Srbuhi Galyan said during the first meeting of the Public Council under the Ministry of Justice, Report informs via Armenian media.
Galyan said she does not yet know when the draft text will be officially published.
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