Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Srbuhi Galyan: Draft of Armenia's new constitution ready for discussion

    Region
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 13:20
    Srbuhi Galyan: Draft of Armenia's new constitution ready for discussion

    The draft text of Armenia's new constitution has been completed, Justice Minister Srbuhi Galyan said during the first meeting of the Public Council under the Ministry of Justice, Report informs via Armenian media.

    She said the document will be discussed at a meeting of the board of the ruling Civil Contract party, as well as within the party's parliamentary faction, Justice Minister Srbuhi Galyan said during the first meeting of the Public Council under the Ministry of Justice, Report informs via Armenian media.

    Galyan said she does not yet know when the draft text will be officially published.

    Srbuhi Galyan Armenia's new Constitution
    Srbui Qalyan: Ermənistanın yeni Konstitusiya layihəsinin mətni hazırdır
    Србуи Галян: Проект новой Конституции Армении уже готов

    Latest News

    13:49

    142 people taken to hospital over past 24 hours in Israel due to war, health ministry says

    Other countries
    13:32

    Oil loading operations suspended at UAE's Fujairah port

    Other countries
    13:30

    SOCAR successfully defends claims brought by Palmali Group

    Energy
    13:20

    Srbuhi Galyan: Draft of Armenia's new constitution ready for discussion

    Region
    13:19

    Media: Iran used cluster bombs in attacks - UPDATED

    Other countries
    13:09

    Turkish Foreign Ministry: Ankara doesn't recognize de facto situation in Crimea, supports Ukraine

    Other countries
    13:07

    Martin Ryan sentenced to 10 years in Azerbaijan for espionage

    Incident
    13:04

    Azerbaijan allocates 9M manats for restoration of Momine Khatun Mausoleum

    Cultural policy
    12:39

    Kallas urges EU countries not to be distracted from Ukraine by Middle East

    Other countries
    All News Feed