Türkiye doesn't recognize the current de facto situation in Crimea, which constitutes a violation of international law, reads a statement published on the Turkish Foreign Ministry's website, Report informs.

"On the twelfth anniversary of the Russian Federation's annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea of Ukraine through an illegitimate referendum, we reiterate that Türkiye does not recognize the de facto situation in Crimea, which constitutes a violation of international law.

While strongly supporting Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, Türkiye will continue to closely monitor the situation on the Peninsula and keep it on the agenda, with particular attention to the situation of the Crimean Tatar Turks," reads the statement.

Russia's occupation of the Crimean Peninsula began on February 20, 2014, with the introduction of troops and the seizure of strategic facilities. On March 16, a "referendum" was held under Russian military supervision. Two days later, Russia announced the annexation of Crimea. On March 27, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution reaffirming Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The occupation of Crimea continues. The international community, including Azerbaijan, does not recognize its annexation.