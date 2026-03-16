Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Turkish Foreign Ministry: Ankara doesn't recognize de facto situation in Crimea, supports Ukraine

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    • 16 March, 2026
    • 13:09
    Turkish Foreign Ministry: Ankara doesn't recognize de facto situation in Crimea, supports Ukraine

    Türkiye doesn't recognize the current de facto situation in Crimea, which constitutes a violation of international law, reads a statement published on the Turkish Foreign Ministry's website, Report informs.

    "On the twelfth anniversary of the Russian Federation's annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea of Ukraine through an illegitimate referendum, we reiterate that Türkiye does not recognize the de facto situation in Crimea, which constitutes a violation of international law.

    While strongly supporting Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, Türkiye will continue to closely monitor the situation on the Peninsula and keep it on the agenda, with particular attention to the situation of the Crimean Tatar Turks," reads the statement.

    Russia's occupation of the Crimean Peninsula began on February 20, 2014, with the introduction of troops and the seizure of strategic facilities. On March 16, a "referendum" was held under Russian military supervision. Two days later, Russia announced the annexation of Crimea. On March 27, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution reaffirming Ukraine's territorial integrity.

    The occupation of Crimea continues. The international community, including Azerbaijan, does not recognize its annexation.

    Turkish Foreign Ministry Russian occupation
    Türkiyə XİN: Krımdakı vəziyyəti de-fakto tanımırıq və Ukraynanın ərazi bütövlüyünü dəstəkləyirik
    МИД Турции: Анкара не признает де-факто ситуацию в Крыму и поддерживает Украину

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