Bahar Muradova: Children face risks in unsafe digital environment

    • 23 December, 2025
    • 12:07
    An uncontrolled and irresponsible digital environment poses serious risks for children, Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs, said, as quoted by Report.

    Speaking at the international conference on the protection of children in the digital environment in Baku, Muradova noted that protecting children in the digital space has become a key item on the global agenda and added that strengthening cooperation in this area is essential:

    "Within the framework of the law adopted in Azerbaijan in 2018 on protecting children from harmful information, effective coordination has been established among state institutions. Similar legislative initiatives in other countries show that there are common grounds for legal regulation and opportunities for cooperation in this field."

    The chairperson emphasized that enhancing parents' digital safety and creating a secure family environment positively impacts the protection of children:

    "We can see this when looking at the experiences of many countries. Research shows that 72 percent of children use the internet daily. Their risk of encountering harmful information is high. Therefore, international cooperation must be strengthened to protect children in the digital environment. In the era of digital transformation, no child should be left without protection."

    Bahar Muradova: Rəqəmsal mühit nəzarətsiz və məsuliyyətsiz olduqda uşaqlar üçün ciddi risklər ortaya qoyur
    Мурадова: Необходимо укреплять международное сотрудничество для защиты детей в цифровой среде

