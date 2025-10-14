Bahar Muradova: Around 3,000 young women attended trainings on preventing early marriages

Around 3,000 girls have participated in trainings as part of programs aimed at preventing early marriages, Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, said during the opening of the 7th Dialogue on Sustainable Development Goals on the topic "Investing in Education for the Sustainable Development of Azerbaijan."

According to her, education directly affects the economy, social well-being, and cultural development of society. Muradova emphasized that in order to successfully adapt to the challenges of the modern world, it is necessary to continuously develop capabilities and acquire new knowledge and skills.

She noted that the projects implemented by the Committee in cooperation with government bodies and civil society aim to expand educational opportunities for the widows of martyrs and young women, and to support their confidence in the future.