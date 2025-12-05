Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye have shared goals in employment, Turkish minister says

    Social security
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 14:02
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye have shared goals in employment, Turkish minister says

    Azerbaijan and Türkiye are jointly working to boost employment, Turkish Minister of Labor and Social Protection Vedat Işıkhan told journalists, as quoted by Report.

    He noted that both countries share the same goals in labor, employment, and social protection:

    "We truly work together like brothers. In particular, we cooperate to improve the welfare of our citizens, protect social security rights, and increase employment. In this framework, labor mobility is very important. We want the movement of the workforce in the region to be regulated by the Organization of Turkic States. Together with the presidents and labor ministers of member countries, we will continue our work in this direction," Işıkhan said.

    Türkiyəli nazir: Azərbaycanla əhalinin məşğulluğunun artırılması istiqamətində birgə fəaliyyət göstəririk
    Ведат Ышыкхан: Цели Анкары и Баку в социальных вопросах полностью совпадают

