Azerbaijan to review minimum wage at least once a year

    Social security
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 14:49
    A proposal has been put forward to amend the Labor Code of Azerbaijan to ensure that the minimum wage is reviewed at least once a year, Report informs.

    Relevant discussions were held at the meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Labor and Social Policy.

    According to the proposed changes, the amount of the minimum wage will be revised annually or more frequently based on recommendations from the relevant executive authority designated to determine wage levels. The measure aims to ensure that workers receive a minimum standard of living, reflecting a widely recognized tool of social policy applied globally and emphasized by international organizations, particularly the International Labour Organization (ILO).

    The amendment also responds to recommendations in the World Bank Group's "Business Ready" report, which highlighted the lack of a legally mandated regular review of the minimum wage as a factor leading to lower scores in the Labor Force indicator.

    In this context, a draft law was prepared in line with the decree of February 19, 2025, by the Deputy Prime Minister and Chair of the Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings, aiming to implement labor and employment law reforms referenced in the World Bank report.

    Adoption of the draft law will establish a mandatory periodic review of the minimum wage in Azerbaijan, strengthening social protection for workers and addressing the issues identified in the international assessment.

