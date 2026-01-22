Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan plans to tighten liability for child labor

    Social security
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 14:11
    Azerbaijan plans to tighten liability for child labor

    Azerbaijan plans to strengthen liability for child labor, according to Report.

    This information was shared at the annual conference of the State Labor Inspection Service.

    Draft amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses have reportedly been prepared and submitted to the relevant authorities for consideration.

    Azərbaycanda uşaq əməyinə görə məsuliyyətin sərtləşdirilməsi nəzərdə tutulur
    В Азербайджане ужесточат ответственность за детский труд

