Azerbaijan plans to tighten liability for child labor
Social security
- 22 January, 2026
- 14:11
Azerbaijan plans to strengthen liability for child labor, according to Report.
This information was shared at the annual conference of the State Labor Inspection Service.
Draft amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses have reportedly been prepared and submitted to the relevant authorities for consideration.
