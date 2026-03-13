Otorbaev: Azerbaijan important for transport connectivity between Europe, Asia

Azerbaijan plays a key role in ensuring transport connectivity between Europe and Asia amid political instability, former Kyrgyz Prime Minister Djoomart Otorbaev (2014-2015) said at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

According to him, the driving force behind the Middle Corridor project is trade between China and Europe.

"This is a huge trade turnover. Partly because rail transport has become cheaper than sea transport due to the events around the Red Sea (the escalation in the Middle East – ed.)," Otorbaev said.

Otorbaev also emphasized that last year, trade turnover between China and Europe via rail routes amounted to approximately $70 billion.

At the same time, he noted, the Northern Corridor, which connects China and Europe via Russia and Belarus, is gradually losing ground, despite holding a dominant market share of 90% of traffic.

"Nevertheless, the Middle Corridor is showing rapid growth. In the first half of last year, container traffic along this route increased by 93%," said Otorbaev, attributing the growth to the coordinated efforts of Central Asian countries.

"Overall, approximately $40 billion has already been invested in the development of this corridor, and investment will continue to grow," the former prime minister concluded.