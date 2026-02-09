Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    25 people in Azerbaijan benefited from paternity leave to date

    • 09 February, 2026
    • 14:43
    To date, 18 employers in Azerbaijan have officially registered paid paternity leave orders for 25 employees following the birth of their children through the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population's Unified Labor and Employment Subsystem (EMAS), the ministry told Report.

    This follows recent legislative changes granting fathers 14 calendar days of paid leave related to childbirth, covering both pre- and postnatal periods.

    In January, EMAS introduced new functionality allowing employers to formalize such leave orders for their staff.

    Azərbaycanda indiyədək 25 nəfər atalıq məzuniyyətindən yararlanıb
    В Азербайджане 25 отцов воспользовались правом на отпуск по уходу за ребенком

