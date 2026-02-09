Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    US embassy: Vance's visit to Baku reflects two countries' commitment to expanding co-op

    • 09 February, 2026
    • 19:12
    US embassy: Vance's visit to Baku reflects two countries' commitment to expanding co-op

    US Vice President JD Vance's visit to Azerbaijan reflects the two countries' shared commitment to expanding cooperation and advancing peace in the South Caucasus, the US Embassy to Baku wrote on X, Report informs.

    "This week US VP will visit Azerbaijan, marking the highest-level visit to Azerbaijan in many years. The Vice President's visit reflects the strength of the U.S.-Azerbaijan relationship and our shared commitment to expanding cooperation and advancing peace and stability in the South Caucasus," reads the post.

    US Embassy JD Vance Azerbaijan
    Səfirlik: Vensin Azərbaycana səfəri iki ölkə arasında əməkdaşlığın genişləndirilməsinə dair öhdəliyi təsdiqləyir
    Посольство США: Визит Венса в Баку подтверждает приверженность стран расширению сотрудничества

