Azerbaijan NOC's appeal over actions of Armenian athletes receives positive response

Measures have been taken regarding the protest sent by Azerbaijan's National Olympic Committee (NOC) to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over the use of music titled "Artsakh" in the competition program of figure skaters Nikita Rakhmanin and Karina Akopova, who represent Armenia at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympic Games, Report informs.

According to NOC, the official representatives of the IOC and the International Skating Union (ISU) responded to NOC's justified protest.

According to the regulations, this choice of music by the Armenian athletes contradicts the principles of political neutrality of the Olympic Charter, with the Armenian athletes set to change the title of the music they will use during the competition.

The 25th Winter Olympic Games will wrap up on February 22.