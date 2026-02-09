Georgia joins Eurasian Transport Route International Association

Georgia joined the Eurasian Transport Route International Association, following a meeting in Tashkent where Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), a company of AZCON Holding, met with Zufar Narzullayev, Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekistan Railways JSC, and Lasha Abashidze, Director General of Georgian Railways JSC, Report informs, citing ADY.

This decision will strengthen freight transportation along the Eurasian Transport Route, the southern branch of the Middle Corridor, and support regional cooperation.

The sides highlighted the potential of the Eurasian Transport Route for East–West freight following the completion of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway.

Established in Baku on September 20, 2024, at Azerbaijan's initiative, the Eurasian Transport Route International Association aims to attract transit cargo, develop integrated logistics solutions, and optimize transportation processes.

Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Association strengthens ADY"s position as a key regional operator and positions Azerbaijan as a strategic dispatch center for transit management along the southern branch of the Middle Corridor.