Iran may dilute 60% enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted

Iran may consider diluting 60% if all sanctions were lifted in return, said Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Report informs via Mehr News Agency.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Eslami said that technical and nuclear issues are discussed alongside political matters in the Iran-US negotiations. He noted that Iran's relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are ongoing.

He stressed that Iran's rights under IAEA regulations must be upheld, noting that the agency is tasked with encouraging and supporting the peaceful use of nuclear technology for Iran and all nations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami said that any potential dilution of 60% enriched uranium is contingent upon the full removal of sanctions.