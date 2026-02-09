Talks begin between JD Vance, Pashinyan in Yerevan
Region
- 09 February, 2026
- 18:42
Talks between US Vice President JD Vance and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan began in Yerevan, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.
JD Vance arrived at the Prime Minister's residence, where he was welcomed by Pashinyan. The talks are being held in a one-on-one, closed format.
On February 9, JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, began their official visit to Armenia. It was previously reported that the US Vice President would visit Armenia on February 9–10, followed by a trip to Azerbaijan on February 10–11.
