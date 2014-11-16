Baku to host 3rd session of IACA Assembly of Parties

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ The 3rd session of the Assembly of Parties of the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) will be held in Baku, from 19 to 21 November.

The International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) is a young international organization based in Laxenburg, Austria. It is the first global institution of its kind, dedicated to overcoming current shortcomings in knowledge and practice in the field of anti-corruption and seeking to empower professionals for the challenges for tomorrow.

The Academy provides a new, holistic approach to anti-corruption education and research, delivers and facilitates anti-corruption training for practitioners from all sectors of society, and provides technical support and assistance to a wide variety of stakeholders. It offers standardized and tailor-made trainings, academic degree programmes, opportunities for dialogue and networking, anti-corruption think-tank and benchmarking activities, informs Report citing AzerTAg.

The organization was initiated by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), the Republic of Austria, and other stakeholders. It became an international organization on 8 March 2011. It comprises a constituency of 60 Parties, including three international organizations.



