SOCAR Petroleum holds event over the International Women's Day

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Petroleum CJSC has held an event dedicated to March 8, International Women's Day.

Report was informed in the company, SOCAR Petroleum Director General Toghrul Seyidov told that Azerbaijani women have become driving force of the society, because the society approaches them with respect and appreciates them: “Azerbaijani women had positive examples in all times and in all societies. National ethical values, customs and traditions survived in hard times thanks to wisdom of our mothers. Nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev, the founder of the state women policy, approached woman personality with great respect. The great leader gave a special place to women in all fields, provided room for their all-round activity, cultivated female leaders. Aim of his historic decision on state women policy was raising role of women in the society, realizing equality between men and women, engaging women in social and political processes, solving problems of women. This was an indicator of attitude of the state towards women and establishment of democratic society with equal opportunities”.

Other speakers expressed their thanks to president Ilham Aliyev for attention to and care about women.

At the end of ceremony, SOCAR Petroleum CJSC presented gifts to female employees.