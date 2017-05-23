HUMAN Foundation takes part in the 3rd International Youth to Youth summit - PHOTO

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ The 3rd International Youth to Youth Dubai Summit was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), jointly organized by Youth to Youth Initiative and GADHA Initiatives Group for Youth.

Report informs, for the first time this year, Human Foundation attended the event as partner of the summit.

The summit was dedicated to the youth, creating social innovations as well as to establish sustainable future through Information and Communication means. The Summit gathered 150 international and 50 local young leaders, also, over 30 orators and highly rated representatives together.

In the Youth to Youth Initiative Summit, HUMAN Foundation provided information about the international projects implemented and planned to be realized in Azerbaijan.

HUMAN Foundation is an international social platform established in Azerbaijan in 2016. YOU CAN, Human Woman, Life Guide Mentoring Program, HUMAN Health, HUMAN Deaf community, HUMAN Interfaith and other projects have been carried out by the Foundation.