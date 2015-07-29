Azerbaijan abolishes customs duties on imports of certain goods - LIST

The order will come into force on 29 August and will be valid for 7 years

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers amended the decree "On rates of custom duties on export and import operations in the Azerbaijan Republic". Report informs, relevant order on making amendments in the document, signed by Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zadeh.

The Order approves the list of facilities, equipment and parts for the commodity on nomenclature of foreign economic activities shall be exempt from customs duties during importation into the country by legal persons, being the residents of Mingachevir Technology Park, and individuals engaged in entrepreneurial activities without establishment of a legal entity.

The order will come into force on 29 August and will be valid for 7 years.

The list includes storage devices (hard disk), electronic modules, monitors, electronic integrated circuits (processors and controllers) and other goods.