Ban on use of blinds and shutters on cars comes into effect tomorrow

Tomorrow is the deadline for authorization for use on vehicles the curtains and blinds manufactured industrially.

Report, the ban applies to all vehicles and drivers who will not obey the rules will be penalized in the appropriate order in sum of 150 manats.

Usage of curtains and blinds manufactured industrially on vehicles was allowed from May 1 to November 15.

In April 2013, due to numerous complaints of citizens, at the initiative of the Head of State, Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents has made a change in the national standard AZS 122-2004 "Glass safety of vehicles. General specifications".

Under the changes, light transmission of rear side windows of vehicles must be at least 70%. At the same time, considering the climatic conditions of Azerbaijan, usage of glasses shutters manufactured industrially was allowed from May 1 to November 15.