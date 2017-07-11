The world's ideal countries for immigration compiled

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ US News and World Report announces rating of 10 best countries for immigrants.

Report informs, rating based on parameters such as economic stability, inequality of income and labor market.

As a result, report was prepared based on a survey of 21,000 business people.

Report includes data from the World Bank and the United Nations on migration and remittances. Next places were occupied by Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Germany, Norway, USA, Holland, Finland and Denmark.

The United Arab Emirates have the highest rating in the Middle East. It took 15th place. The best in the Asian region was Singapore (18), Brazil (32) in Latin America and South Africa (45) in Africa.

Notably, Russia is the 24th in the rating. The reason for this is that immigrants have been able to make convenient money transfers to their countries.