Ministry of Justice unveils most popular baby names over last five years

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ 17468 boys named Yusif, 11815 Ali, 7655 Omar, 7520 Mahammad in Azerbaijan over the last five years.

Report was told at the Justice Ministry, 16715 girls named Zahra during last five years.

12736 girls named Nuray, 12045 Fatima, 7885 Zeynab, 7978 Ayan, 6211 Khadija, 4203 Deniz.

In addition, Yaghmur (3667), Inji (2837), Esma (2319), Banu (1902) also prevail among baby girl names.

Ughur (4269), Tunar (3667), Umid (3143), Raul (1667), Murad (7296), Aykhan (5312), Kanan (4714) dominate among baby boy names.