Leyla Aliyeva meets inhabitants of a boarding house for war and labour veterans

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has arranged another meeting with inhabitants of the boarding house for war and labour veterans in Bilgah settlement, Baku.

Report was informed in the Heydar Aliyev Foundation press service.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva participated in the meeting held around a dinner and tea table.

Leyla Aliyeva met with inhabitants of the boarding house, and had sincere conversation with them.

Underscoring that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been holding regular meetings with labour and war veterans, and the old, along with children deprived of parental care and those in need of special care, solving their problems, inhabitants of the boarding house noted that these were of great spiritual significance.

Representatives of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation have been paying regular visits to the boarding house for war and labour veterans in Bilgah settlement, taking interest in the conditions created for them in this institution, enquiring about their problems, and participating in their solutions. Organization of the inhabitants’ leisure is also under constant control.

Arranged out of the boarding house, this meeting and recreation programme left pleasant impression on the inhabitants.

Gifts were also given at the event on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.