Famous singer Chris Rea dies at 74

Singer Chris Rea, famous for hits including 'Driving Home For Christmas', has died at the age of 74, a spokesperson for his family has said, Report informs via Sky News.

A statement - provided on behalf of Rea's wife and two children - said: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris. He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family."

Middlesbrough-born Chris Rea found fame in the late 1970s and 1980s with hits such as Fool (If You Think It's Over), Let's Dance and The Road To Hell.

His debut album, titled Whatever Happened To Benny Santini?, was released in 1978.

The track Fool (If You Think It's Over) in the album went on to be nominated for a Grammy.

When Road To Hell was released in 1989, he became one of the biggest solo stars in the UK, and cemented himself as a favorite among a predominantly male audience of a certain age.

Two of his later studio albums – The Road To Hell in 1989 and Auberge in 1991 – reached number one in the UK charts.

His famous festive song Driving Home For Christmas, which first released in 1986, features in this year's M&S Food Christmas advert.

Rea was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had his pancreas removed in 2001, before he suffered a stroke in 2016.

In 2017, he collapsed on stage while performing in Oxford.