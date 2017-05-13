Eurovision 2017 final will be held today

© ESCDaily

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today Ukrainian capital Kiev will host final stage of Eurovision 2017 song contest.

Report informs, Azerbaijani contestant Diana Hajiyeva (DiHaj) will perform her song “Skeletons” under number 12.

In total 26 contestants will perform their songs at today’s final.

The final concert of the contest will start at 23:00 Baku time. The winner will be determined through votes of jury and spectators.

Final rehearsal took place one day before the final

Notably, Ukrainian representative Jamala with her song “1944” was winner of last year’s contest.