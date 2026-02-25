Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Leyla Aliyeva attends Iftar in Guba

    Religion
    25 February, 2026
    • 11:06
    Leyla Aliyeva attends Iftar in Guba

    On February 24, Leyla Aliyeva attended an Iftar party in Guba together with the families of martyrs and members of the local community.

    According to Report, initially, Leyla Aliyeva joined volunteers from the "Our Kitchen" project to help make the Iftar meals. During the ceremony, where the spiritual values of the holy month of Ramadan were discussed, the Iftar was observed alongside residents, followed by the reciting of prayers.

    Residents expressed their sincere gratitude for the organized Iftar and the attention shown to them.

    Leyla Əliyeva Qubada iftar məclisində iştirak edib
    Лейла Алиева приняла участие в ифтаре в Губе

