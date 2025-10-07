Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    Foundation laid for mosque in Fuzuli

    Religion
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 15:50
    Foundation laid for mosque in Fuzuli

    On October 7, a ceremony was held to lay the foundation for a mosque in Fuzuli.

    According to Report, participants of the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) observed the process online.

    OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World mosque Fuzuli
    Füzuli məscidinin təməli qoyulub
    Заложен фундамент мечети в Физули

    Latest News

    16:40

    Decision to launch OTS+ format signed at OTS Summit

    Foreign policy
    16:39

    Anar Karimov: Azerbaijan's currency reserves reach $80B

    Finance
    16:33

    Islamic banking to launch in Azerbaijan starting next year

    Finance
    16:32

    Chamber of Commerce: German banks ready to finance more projects in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    16:25

    One of OIC Youth Forum's top 40 startups is from Azerbaijan

    ICT
    16:16

    Ambassador: Germany hopes to strengthen high-level bilateral contacts with Azerbaijan

    Business
    16:08

    Mirziyoyev: Uzbekistan supports development of Middle Corridor

    Foreign policy
    16:07

    Uzbekistan proposes creation of industrial alliance, Turkic Green Corridors for OTS

    Foreign policy
    16:03

    Proposal to establish Turkic Youth Academy in Northern Cyprus

    Other
    All News Feed