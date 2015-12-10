CMO comments on leasing Blue Mosque to Iran

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ ''Armenia has no right to destroy, lease religious monuments belonging to Azerbaijanis.'

Report was told by Sabir Hasanli, Deputy Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), rector of Baku Islamic University, commenting the decision of Armenian government to lease of Blue Mosque in Yerevan to Iran.

Azerbaijan respects protection of religious and cultural monuments, belonging to other nations, in its territory, he said: 'Azerbaijan pays great attention not for only their protection, but also restoration. Church of St.Gregory Illuminator, belonging to Armenian community lived in capital, located near Central Department Store in Baku was restored by Azerbaijani government. Armenian Catholicos visited the church and appreciated it highly.'

Armenian church is under protection of Azerbaijani government, S.Hasanli mentioned. "There are churches, synagogues in the territory of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani government carries out works for their protection and repair. Caucasian Muslims Office do its best for this purpose.", he said.

Blue Mosque, constructed under order of Yerevan khan Huseyn Ali Khan Gajar in 1766, is the largest mosque among Yerevan mosques.

Armenian government leased ancient Blue Mosque in Yerevan, belonging to Azerbaijanis, to Iran for 99 years. Mosque will operate as cultural center of Iran.