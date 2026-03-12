Crocus City Hall attackers sentenced to life in Russia

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Region
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 13:38
    A Russian court has sentenced four perpetrators of the Crocus City Hall terror attack to life imprisonment, Report informs via REN TV.

    The Second Western District Military Court ruled that each of the four convicts will serve the first 17 years of their life sentence in prison, followed by a special regime for the remainder.

    The prosecution had demanded life sentences for Dalerjon Mirzoyev, Shamsiddin Fariduni, Muhammadsobir Fayzov, and Saidakrami Murodali Rajabalizoda.

    On the evening of March 22, 2024, a terrorist attack took place at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Krasnogorsk. Armed men stormed the hall and opened fire on the audience, followed by explosions and a fire. The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the article "terrorist act."

    The attack left 551 people injured and 145 dead, including six children. The perpetrators-Tajik nationals Shamsiddin Fariduni, Saidakrami Murodali Rajabalizoda, Dalerjon Mirzoyev, and Muhammadsobir Fayzov-were arrested.

