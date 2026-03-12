UK ambassador: Global Baku Forum vital amid rising tensions
Foreign policy
- 12 March, 2026
- 13:57
The UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, described the organization of events such as the 13th Global Baku Forum as important in the context of the current global situation, Report informs.
"I participated in the Global Baku Forum. In a period of rising tension and complexity, such platforms are more important than ever. The theme 'Bridging Divides in a World in Transition' perfectly reflects the reason for our presence here," the diplomat wrote on X.
