In January-February 2026, Azerbaijan generated just over 18.473 billion manats (nearly $10.9 billion) of GDP, marking a 0.3% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

During this period, value added in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector fell by 1.7%, while increasing by 1.4% in the non-oil and gas sector.

In Azerbaijan, industry comprises 32.7% of the total GDP, followed by trade and vehicle repair – 11.4%, transport and warehousing – 7.5%, and construction – 3.9%.

Agriculture, forestry, and fishing contribute 3.2%, while tourist accommodation and catering account for 2.8%. Information and communication represent 2.1%, and other areas, along with net taxes on products and imports, constitute 24.1% and 12.3%, respectively.