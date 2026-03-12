Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 13:23
    In January-February 2026, Azerbaijan generated just over 18.473 billion manats (nearly $10.9 billion) of GDP, marking a 0.3% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During this period, value added in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector fell by 1.7%, while increasing by 1.4% in the non-oil and gas sector.

    In Azerbaijan, industry comprises 32.7% of the total GDP, followed by trade and vehicle repair – 11.4%, transport and warehousing – 7.5%, and construction – 3.9%.

    Agriculture, forestry, and fishing contribute 3.2%, while tourist accommodation and catering account for 2.8%. Information and communication represent 2.1%, and other areas, along with net taxes on products and imports, constitute 24.1% and 12.3%, respectively.

    Azerbaijan's economy State Statistical Committee gross domestic product
    Azərbaycan iqtisadiyyatı cüzi böyüyüb
    Экономика Азербайджана в январе-феврале выросла на 0,3%

