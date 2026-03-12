Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Ukrainian envoy calls Global Baku Forum key platform for int'l dialogue

    Foreign policy
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 14:10
    Ukrainian envoy calls Global Baku Forum key platform for int'l dialogue

    The 13th Global Baku Forum brought together world leaders to discuss ways of overcoming divisions amid global transformations, Yuriy Husyev, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "The 13th Global Baku Forum, organized by Rovshan Muradov (Secretary General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center) and team of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, brings together global leaders to discuss Bridging Divides in a World in Transition. Opened by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Latvia's Former President Vaira Vike-Freiberga, with strong messages of support for Ukraine," reads the post.

    Yuriy Husyev Global Baku Forum
    Ukrayna səfiri Bakı Forumunu qlobal dialoq üçün mühüm platforma adlandırıb
    Посол Украины назвал Бакинский форум важной площадкой для мирового диалога

    Latest News

    14:29

    Pashinyan accuses Armenian church of trying to incite war with Azerbaijan

    Region
    14:23

    Alfred Gusenbauer: EU faces both internal, external pressure

    Other countries
    14:23

    Azerbaijan may criminalize AI-generated voice and image manipulation

    Milli Majlis
    14:18

    Amr Moussa: Countries of Global South shaping their own security positions

    Other countries
    14:10

    Ukrainian envoy calls Global Baku Forum key platform for int'l dialogue

    Foreign policy
    13:57

    UK ambassador: Global Baku Forum vital amid rising tensions

    Foreign policy
    13:49

    Iranian drones damage Kuwait's international airport; no casualties

    Other countries
    13:38

    Crocus City Hall attackers sentenced to life in Russia

    Region
    13:23

    Azerbaijan's economy grows slightly

    Finance
    All News Feed