The 13th Global Baku Forum brought together world leaders to discuss ways of overcoming divisions amid global transformations, Yuriy Husyev, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, wrote on X, Report informs.

"The 13th Global Baku Forum, organized by Rovshan Muradov (Secretary General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center) and team of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, brings together global leaders to discuss Bridging Divides in a World in Transition. Opened by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Latvia's Former President Vaira Vike-Freiberga, with strong messages of support for Ukraine," reads the post.