Iranian drones damage Kuwait's international airport; no casualties
Other countries
- 12 March, 2026
- 13:49
Drone strikes caused damage at Kuwait's international airport, authorities say, after the facility came under fire again during Iran's attacks against the Gulf, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
"The civil aviation announces that Kuwait International Airport was targeted by several drones, resulting only in material damage," authorities say in a statement, adding that there are no casualties.
