Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Kremlin says Russia has right to discuss upcoming elections with Armenia

    Region
    • 05 April, 2026
    • 15:14
    Kremlin says Russia has right to discuss upcoming elections with Armenia

    Russia considers it within its rights to discuss Armenia"s upcoming parliamentary elections and future policy direction with Yerevan, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, according to Report.

    "We believe we have the right to try to clarify and discuss our colleagues" plans regarding the upcoming elections," Peskov noted.

    He added that Armenia"s strategic orientation remains a matter of heightened interest for Moscow, pointing to the large Armenian diaspora in Russia, which he said exceeds 2 million people.

    Commenting on the April 1 meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Peskov described the talks as "useful, frank, and necessary." He said both sides exchanged positions on key issues, including the upcoming elections and trade and economic cooperation.

    Peskov also reiterated that Armenia cannot simultaneously deepen integration with both the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union.

    "At a certain stage, if you move further with the European Union, our systems will not be compatible. These are different operating systems, and at some point, you will have to choose," he said.

    Dmitry Peskov Russia Armenia
    Peskov: Moskva Ermənistanın parlament seçkilərini İrəvanla müzakirə etmək hüququna malikdir
    Песков: РФ вправе обсуждать с Арменией предстоящие парламентские выборы

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