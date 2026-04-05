Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Up to 3,000 ships stranded near Strait of Hormuz amid escalation

    Other countries
    • 05 April, 2026
    • 15:17
    Up to 3,000 ships stranded near Strait of Hormuz amid escalation

    Up to 3,000 vessels are unable to pass through the Strait of Hormuz due to heightened tensions in the region, Report informs, citing Al Jazeera.

    "Between 2,000 and 3,000 ships are stuck near the Strait of Hormuz and cannot pass," the report said.

    Data from Lloyd's List shows that maritime traffic through the strait has dropped by 94% since March 1. Previously, around 100 vessels transited the route daily, but now only a handful are moving along corridors designated by Iran.

    The disruption follows the escalation that began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a joint military operation against Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed in the initial strikes.

    In response, Iran carried out missile attacks on Israel and targeted US military bases across the Gulf region. The Strait of Hormuz has since been effectively closed to the United States, Israel, and their allies.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Strait of Hormuz
    Üç minə qədər gəmi Hörmüz boğazından keçə bilmir
    До 3 тыс. судов не могут пройти через Ормузский пролив

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